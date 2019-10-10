Business
Vodafone Idea says IUC not a consumer pricing matter after Reliance Jio levies charges on calls outside its network
Updated : October 10, 2019 04:11 PM IST
Vodafone Idea has said that Reliance Jio’s decision to levy interconnect usage charge or IUC for outgoing calls to rival networks will not affect its customers and that it doesn’t plan to separately bill its customers for the calls they make outside its own network.
Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced plans to levy a charge of Rs 0.06 per minute as IUC for calls that its customers make to other networks.
Vodafone Idea added that any decision on the matter will be taken by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
