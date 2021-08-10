Vodafone Idea rolls out RedX Family plans at Rs 1,699, Rs 2,299; all details here

Vodafone Idea has extended its flagship RedX to RedX Family and will offer unlimited data to the members under a single bill. The RedX Family plan is available only to postpaid members.

Three members can be added to the Rs 1699 plan while five members can be included in the Rs 2,299 plan.

Vi’s move to extend the RedX plan to RedX Family comes as more family members are consuming data during work from home, online schooling, general entertainment and socialising too.

Under Vi RedX Family plans , consumers will be able to avail unlimited 4G data. The other benefits include a subscription to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with VIP access to Vi Movies & TV.

The plan also provides a complimentary international roaming package worth Rs 2,999 for seven days and has special ISD rates for calls to 14 countries including the US, UK and the Middle East among others. Also, primary members can avail free lounge access four times a year including one international lounge and also access to premium customer service.

Speaking about the plan, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said, “This plan offers great value to our customers and is designed to be highly cost-effective, convenient and provides a great value added postpaid experience.”