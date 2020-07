Troubled telecom player Vodafone Idea on Friday repaid the outstanding dues to its non convertible debenture (NCD) bondholders, averting any fears of a default.

CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that the telecom player had repaid the entire approximately Rs 2,850 crore outstanding dues to seven bondholders for its NCD maturing today.

Also read: Online gaming: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel in race to grab incremental source of revenue

Vodafone Idea confirmed the development in a response to CNBC-TV18's query. "Confirming that the full payment has been done by Vodafone Idea Limited today," the company said.

Two people in the know confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that Vodafone Idea had repaid about Rs 1,250 crore to Franklin Templeton, which had the largest exposure in this NCD. Other investors, too, were paid in full.

Also read: Why do telecom companies need a tariff hike? Motilal Oswal explains

The repayment was for Rs 3,500 crore NCD issued by Vodafone Idea in 2015 which was due to mature on July 10.