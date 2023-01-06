Buy / Sell Vodafone Idea share TRADE

Indus Towers, important operational creditors to Vodafone Idea, has been on their heels to get them to make payment. In the month of November as well as December, Indus Towers had written a warning letter to Vodafone Idea 'pay up or otherwise the services will be affected' because Indus Tower is a tower tenant for Vodafone Idea.

At that time, according to Vodafone Idea’s repayment plan, they had said that “Till December quarter, we will continue with the part payment, we will repay our Indus Towers receivable only partly.”

But from January they had committed to making full payments. And they also said that overdue receivables will be realized by July 2023.

The month of January has started already, which means that Vodafone Idea needs to now start making its full payments to Indus Towers. But where's the cash coming from?

Separately, till September of 2023- that's nine months from now - the company has a debt of nearly Rs 9,567 crore which it needs to repay.

This is per the company's quarter two numbers that they have existing debt to the tune of Rs 9,567 crore which needs to be repaid by 2023.

For the last couple of days, the market is witnessing the stalemate on Vodafone Idea. On one hand, there is government who had committed to converting the interest of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, but they've not done so despite it being one year now. And there is no timeline, there is now no commitment that they are going to do it or not.

And on the other hand, promoters are unwilling or they have not indicated but they want to infuse some money. The government is saying promoters infuse the money, the company wants the government to convert its interest on AGR dues into equity. So there has been that logjam, a little bit of a stalemate that's been going on for a very long time and consequently, the company has been unable to invest in 5g.

Even the preferential allotment to American Tower Corporation (ATC), which the company wanted to do to convert the ATC dues into some sort of an equity at an eventual time also was pushed forward. This is the amount that's payable by September of 2023.

The company's cash on the books is quite minimal at Rs 190 crore and the debt is as high as Rs 2.2 lakh crore.

