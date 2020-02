Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it is planning to pay the AGR dues in the next few days as ordered by the Department of Telecommunications and the Supreme Court. The company said it is currently assessing the amount that it is required to pay as per the SC order dated October 24, 2019.

"The Company currently assessing the amount that it will be able to pay to DoT towards the dues calculated based on AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue), as interpreted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in its order dated 24 October 2019. The Company proposes to pay the amount so assessed in the next few days," said Vodafone Idea in a regulatory filing dated February 15.

The telecom department on Friday withdrew its earlier order granting a waiver to telcos from coercive action against non-payment of AGR dues after the Supreme Court lashed out at the DoT for non-compliance of its October 2019 directing all telcos to pay AGR dues by January 23.

The company has also reiterated that its ability to continue as a going concern was essentially dependent on a positive outcome in the AGR case.

Bharti Airtel informed the DoT on Friday that it is ready to deposit Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 as part of the payment.

Moreover, CNBC-TV18 reported that Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are seeking a meeting with telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad this week.