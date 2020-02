Business

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Updated : February 20, 2020 05:11 PM IST

Earlier this week, the telecom company had paid Rs 2500 crore and had said it would pay Rs 1000 crore more on weekends.

But Friday is a holiday, so the company has made the payment on Thursday, however, Vodafone Idea did not comment on it.