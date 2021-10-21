Vodafone Idea partners Athonet to test, validate 5G-based solutions

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Thursday announced a partnership with private LTE and fifth-generation solutions platform provider Athonet to test 5G-based solutions for enterprise use cases.

The tests will be conducted in Pune using the spectrum allocated by the government for 5G trials.

The development comes close on the heels of Vodafone Idea’s tie-up with Larsen & Toubro for testing and validating smart city solutions based on 5G.

Earlier, Vodafone Idea received mmWave high bands (which is extremely high frequency band) like 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum band from the Department of Telecom (DoT) for 5G trials.

The deal with Athonet comprises demonstration of enterprise use cases on 5G in several areas including smart construction, warehouse, agriculture and workplace.

“This collaboration will validate industrial use cases demonstrating high reliability, critical monitoring and control applications in primary product industries like construction, railways, warehouse, factories, etc,” the telco said in a statement.

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of VIL, already provides a range of IoT solutions across industries for - smart infrastructure, smart mobility and smart utilities on its 5G-ready network.

Commenting on the 5G trials and partnership, Abhijit Kishore, chief enterprise business officer of the company, said, “Vi Business has a significant presence in enabling smart utility and smart infrastructure solutions to large and small enterprises. Our partnership with Athonet to demonstrate and validate 5G solutions is a critical step towards building Industry 4.0 use cases, which will be a significant growth driver of the digital economy in the future.”

The telco has deployed its 5G trial in a setup of end-to-end captive network of Cloud Core, a new generation transport and radio access network, in Pune city.

The company claims to achieve a peak speed of more than 3.7 Gbps with a very low latency on the mmWave spectrum band in its initial test results.

These speeds were achieved with the state-of-the-art equipment in 5G non-standalone network architecture and using NR Radios, it said.

“This partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited shows the real use cases and benefits that 5G-SA can bring,” said Gianluca Verin, chief executive officer, Athonet.

“Over the last decade, Athonet has built a complete solution for private LTE and 5G cellular allowing best of breed networks to be delivered with cutting edge applications. These solutions can now be used to build the Industry 4.0 use cases needed today for smart construction, smart warehouse, smart work place and smart agriculture.”

The telco also claims to achieve peak download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps in 3.5 Ghz band 5G trial network with its OEM partners.

The high-speed and low-latency characteristics of 5G network has many capabilities such as improved surveillance and video streaming and broadcast, which help create 5G smart cities and smart factories.

VIL said smart city and 'Industry 4.0' will help accelerate 5G deployment and usher in a promising new era of Digital India.