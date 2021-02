Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 4,532.1 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2020. The company had posted a loss of Rs 6,438.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"In the third quarter of financial year 2021, we improved subscriber retention and operating performance, supported by Vi GIGAnet. We remain focused on executing our strategy, and our cost optimization plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings," Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said in a statement.

Revenue from operations declined by 1.7 percent to Rs 10,894 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 11,089.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago.