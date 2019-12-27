Vodafone Idea may have put expansion plans on hold, says report

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea may put its fresh 4G expansion and modernisation plans on hold, Economic Times reported.

Vodafone Idea has to pay around Rs 53,000 crore as Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues to the government before January 24 deadline and is expected to hold expansion plan to conserve money to pay up the statutory dues, the newspaper report added.

“While existing orders are being fulfilled by the vendors, Vodafone Idea has put its new 4G expansion plans for greenfield sites on other major technology-driven investments on hold,” a person familiar with the matter told ET.

Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and ZTE, the telecom equipment vendors, are concerned over the recovery of their dues from Vodafone Idea, the newspaper added quoting industry insiders.