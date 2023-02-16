Vodafone Idea loses nearly 25 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows latest data

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the September quarter, the company posted a net loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore.

Troubled telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has lost nearly 25 lakh suscribers in the month of December 2022, as per the latest official data released by TRAI on Thursday. As per the data, Vodafone Idea lost 24.71 lakh subscribers.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio — which offer 5G services in 192 cities across the country — gained 17.08 lakh subscribers in the same period, and Bharti Airtel, which is the second telco to provide 5G services in the country, gained 15.26 lakh subscribers, the data showed.

In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 10,620.6 crore during the period under review, up 0.1 percent against Rs 10,614.6 crore in the September quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 135 as compared to Rs 131 in the second quarter of FY22.

Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, said the company has issued equity shares to the government of India recently, consequent to the conversion of the interest related to the deferment of spectrum and AGR dues into equity. Separately, our board has approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs 16 billion to ATC India.