English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometelecom NewsVodafone Idea loses nearly 25 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows latest data

Vodafone Idea loses nearly 25 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows latest data

Vodafone Idea loses nearly 25 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows latest data
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 5:56:47 PM IST (Updated)

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the September quarter, the company posted a net loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore.

Troubled telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has lost nearly 25 lakh suscribers in the month of December 2022, as per the latest official data released by TRAI on Thursday. As per the data, Vodafone Idea lost 24.71 lakh subscribers.

Recommended Articles

View All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Meanwhile, Reliance Jio — which offer 5G services in 192 cities across the country — gained 17.08 lakh subscribers in the same period, and Bharti Airtel, which is the second telco to provide 5G services in the country, gained 15.26 lakh subscribers, the data showed.
Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the September quarter, the company posted a net loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore.
Also read: Bharti Airtel gains over 15 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows data
In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 10,620.6 crore during the period under review, up 0.1 percent against Rs 10,614.6 crore in the September quarter.
The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 135 as compared to Rs 131 in the second quarter of FY22.
Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, said the company has issued equity shares to the government of India recently, consequent to the conversion of the interest related to the deferment of spectrum and AGR dues into equity. Separately, our board has approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs 16 billion to ATC India.
Also read: Reliance Jio gains 17 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows data
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 5:51 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Vodafone Idea Limited

Previous Article

Vodafone Idea hits new low after bleeding subscribers for 21 months on the trot

Next Article

Reliance Jio gains 17 lakh subscribers in December 2022, shows data

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X