Vodafone Idea loses 14 lakh subscribers in July, Jio gains 65 lakh, Airtel adds 19 lakh: TRAI

Vodafone Idea lost over 14 lakh subscribers in July 2021 whereas Jio and Bharti Airtel added 65 lakh and 19 lakh subscribers, respectively, during the month, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday.

Vodafone Idea lost a total of 14,30,245 subscribers in July as compared to the loss of nearly 43 lakh subscribers in June . Following this, VI’s subscriber count has slipped to 27.19 crore.

Reliance Jio led the market with a gain of 65,18,786 subscriptions and now has a wireless user base of 44.32 crore. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel saw addition of 19,42,993 more subscribers in July, which takes its subscriber count to 35.40 crore.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector , which includes a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid, and allowing 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route.

The measures are likely to offer relief to companies like Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues.

The reforms package is expected to give the much-needed respite to Vodafone Idea, which was struggling to stay afloat. “We are still waiting for the finer details of the recently-announced telecom package, but it’s fair to say that most investor concerns around the future of the company have been addressed," Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar told Mint.