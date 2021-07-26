Vodafone Idea introduces new postpaid plans for enterprise users starting from Rs 299

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), on Monday launched a range of new ‘Business Plus’ postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The more comes days after its rival Bharti Airtel announced its own change-up in their corporate postpaid plans in order to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU).

Vodafone Idea’s Business Plus postpaid plans for corporate users start from Rs 299 per month and go upwards to Rs 499 per month. Within these plans, users will get unlimited calling, upwards of 30 GB of data, 3000 SMSes a month.

Other benefits include a subscription to Vi Movies & TV and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year, mobile security, location tracking solutions, Vi Caller Tunes subscription and Vi Business-Mobility platform and Vi App.

“The ‘New Normal’ has led to an inevitable surge in the use of the internet due to national lockdowns and social distancing norms. Organisations and people have now become accustomed to the new way of living – Work from Home, Learn from Home, and Entertainment from Home etc. With this, customers have also evolved with their needs and requirement of high-speed data,” Vi Business said in a release.