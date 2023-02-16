Vodafone Idea hits new low after bleeding subscribers for 21 months on the trot

Vodafone Idea has been losing subscribers in consecutive months from April 2021. Last time Vodafone Idea added subscribers to the network was back in March 2021. Since April 2021, the company has lost over 4.24 crore subscribers. The 12-month period ending December 2022 alone saw subscriber-base erosion of 2.42 crore.

The latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authorioty of India (TRAI) suggests that the downward spiral in Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base is showing no signs of abating. The troubled telco lost 24.71 lakh subscribers in the month of December alone. This marks 21 consecutive months of Vodafone Idea losing subscribers.

The TRAI releases data for wireless subscribers on a monthly basis.

Vodafone Idea has been losing subscribers in consecutive months from April 2021. Last time Vodafone Idea added subscribers to the network was back in March 2021. Since April 2021, the company has lost over 4.24 crore subscribers. The 12-month period ending December 2022 alone saw subscriber-base erosion of 2.42 crore.

Earlier this month, the Govt approved the conversion of differed spectrum and AGR dues into equity. The Govt now holds 33.1% stake in Voda Idea.

Meanwhile, for the month of December 2022, Bharti Airtel added 15.26 lakh subscribers to its network. For the same period, Jio saw its subscriber number increase by 17.08 lakh.