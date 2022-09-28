Indus Towers warns Vodafone Idea of service closure over non-payment of dues

By Nimesh Shah

Mini Indus Towers board has warned telecom operator Vodafone Idea of service closure over non-payment of dues.

Indus Towers board has warned telecom operator Vodafone Idea of service closure over non-payment of dues, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

Following the development, Vodafone Idea shares were trading flat at Rs 9.16, up 0.22 percent from the previous close.

In a board meeting held on Monday, Indus Towers’ board expressed concern about the mounting dues and non-payment from Vi. Following the meeting, Indus Towers’ board has written to the telco seeking immediate repayment of past dues and sought regular payment henceforth.

One is that the entire independent board was very upset with long pending overdue from Vodafone Idea to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore, which it wants to be cleared as soon as possible.

Secondly, for the last few months or quarters, the telco has been only paying 40 to 50 percent of the overdue. From this month itself, the board has insisted that almost 80 to 90 percent of the money should be paid and from November they want 100 percent to ensure Indus Towers renders its services.

Lastly, if Vi fails to clear the dues post-November, there is a clear threat of the services getting disrupted.

If the tower company stops towers' access to Vi, the services to over 255 million subscribers of the cash-strapped telco will be seriously hit. The warning comes as the company had made a doubtful debt provision of Rs 1,232.6 crore in the April to June quarter.

Vi, Indus Towers, and Bharti Airtel did not revert to queries sent by CNBC-TV18 by the time of publishing this article.

Also Read: Ashwini Vaishnaw expects telecom service quality to improve 3x to 4x

As Vi’s cash crunch continues, it remains to be seen whether promoter entities will be able to infuse fresh capital into the telco. The second big concern is whether the government will convert the spectrum dues into equity. Until Vi promoters don’t infuse money, the government is reluctant to put in money and convert spectrum dues into equity.

The third issue that the firm stares at is that if the telco faces a service disruption from Indus Towers’ end post-November, what shall happen to its services, It must also be noted that Vi is not in the race for 5G, so there shall be a big shift in customers.