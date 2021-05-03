Vodafone Idea expects initial fundraising of Rs 7,500 cr by June end: Report Updated : May 03, 2021 06:59:20 IST Vi assures banks it won’t default on loan repayments Vi had announced fundraising of Rs 25,000 cr in Sept 2020 SBI, PNB, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC Bank and HDFC Bank are among Vi’s local lenders Published : May 03, 2021 06:55 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply