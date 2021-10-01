Vodafone Idea elevates Abhijit Kishore as chief operating officer

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday announced the elevation of Abhijit Kishore as its chief operating officer. He will succeed Ambrish Jain, who will be superannuating at the end of this month.

"After a long and glorious 20 years stint, Ambrish Jain, chief operating officer, will be superannuating from the services of Vodafone Idea at the end of October 2021. Ambrish started his career more than 40 years back. He has been part of the telecom industry in India since the mid-90s when the first licenses were issued," Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a statement.

Jain took over as COO of VIL after the merger of Vodafone India with Idea Cellular. He has been part of the senior management team of Idea Cellular.

"We are pleased to announce that Abhijit Kishore, currently Chief Enterprise Business Officer, will take over as the Chief Operating Officer effective 1st November," VIL added.

Kishore joined the company in March 2015. He has held leadership roles in consumer operations and enterprise segments. VIL also said its present cluster business head for Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Arvind Nevatia will take over as chief enterprise business officer from November 1.

"Ambrish has had a significant impact on not just the evolution of the company, but the Indian Telecom sector. We thank him for his contributions. Vi has great depth in its management talent pool and practises the philosophy of providing career growth opportunities to our internal talent. I congratulate Abhijit and Arvind as they move into their new roles," VIL MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said.