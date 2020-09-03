Telecom Vodafone Idea board to review proposals for fiber assets sale; Brookfield front runner Updated : September 03, 2020 06:38 PM IST Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the board will also review progress of sale of its fiber assets. Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that proposals of Brookfield and KKR to acquired a controlling stake in the business will be considered. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply