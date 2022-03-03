Vodafone Idea board approves Rs 14,500 crore fundraising plan

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its board has approved raising funds up to Rs 14,500 crore. The board has approved the issuance of up to 338.3 crore equity shares at the issue price of Rs 13.30 per share to promoters on a preferential basis for a consideration of Rs 4,500 crore. An amount of Rs 10,000 crore would be raised by way of sale of equity or through debt instruments such as ADR, GDR and FCCBs.

The board has called an extraordinary general meeting on Saturday, March 26, to approve the fundraising plans, which are subject to shareholders’ nod and other approvals.

"The board approved the issuance of up to 3,38,34,58,645 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 13.30 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 3.30 per equity share), which is at a 10 percent premium to the floor price of Rs 12.08 as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 4,500 crores," the company said in an exchange filing.

These shares will be issued to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd and Prime Metals Ltd (Vodafone Group entities and promoters of the company), and Oriana Investments Pte Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group) on a preferential basis, the filing said.

The note further read: "The board approved the issue of equity shares or securities convertible into equity shares, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or a combination thereof up to an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore by way of a private placement, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode in one or more tranches."

The company also said D Bhattacharya had resigned from the board of the company on March 2, citing personal reasons. The board has appointed KK Maheshwari, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, as an additional director (non-executive and non-independent) with effect from March 3. Maheshwari is currently vice-chairman and non-executive director of UltraTech Cement.

Shares of Vodafone Idea ended at Rs 11.08, up by Rs 0.64, or 6.13 percent on BSE amid an otherwise slippery market. A few days ago, Bharti Airtel said it was acquiring an additional 4.7 percent stake in Indus Towers from Vodafone Group on condition the British firm would use the proceeds to invest in Vodafone Idea.