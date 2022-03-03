Vodafone Idea board approves Rs 4,500 crore fundraising plan

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its board has approved raising funds up to Rs 4,500 crore.

The board has approved the issuance of up to 338.3 crore equity shares at the issue price of Rs 13.30 per share to promoters on a preferential basis.

It said, "Issuance of upto 3,38,34,58,645 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 13.30 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 3.30 per equity share), which is at a 10% premium to the floor price of Rs 12.08 as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs 4,500 crores (Rupees four thousand five hundred crore), to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd. and Prime Metals Ltd. (Vodafone Group entities and promoters of the Company), and Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group) on a preferential basis."

A stock exchange notification read, "Issue of equity shares or securities convertible into equity shares, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or a combination thereof up to an aggregate amount of Rs. 10,000 crore by way of private placement, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode in one or more tranches."

The fund-raising plans are subject to shareholders’ nod and other approvals.

The board also approved the convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the company on Saturday, 26th March 2022, to approve the fundraising plans.

Shares of Vodafone Idea ended at Rs 11.08, up by Rs 0.64, or 6.13 percent on the BSE.