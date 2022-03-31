Vodafone Idea board approves raising Rs 4,500 crore from promoters

The board of telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has approved raising Rs 4,500 crore from three promoter group entities -- Euro Pacific Securities, Prime Metals and Oriana Investments -- by issuing equity shares at a price of Rs 13.30 per share including a premium of Rs 3.30 per equity share.

The company would allot 338.3 crore equity shares to the promoters and promoter group entities.

"...the capital raising committee of the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held today... considered and approved the allotment of 3,38,34,58,645 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at an issue price of Rs 13.30 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 3.30 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 4,500 crore to the following allottees," Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing.

This, the company said, includes allotment of 1,96,66,35,338 shares to Euro Pacific Securities on a preferential basis, 57,09,58,646 to Prime Metals and rest 84,58,64,661 to Oriana Investment.

The shareholders had approved the issuance at an extraordinary general meeting called on March 26.

"Please further note that after the above allotment of the equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 3,21,18,84,78,850/- consisting of 32,11,88,47,885 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each," the company said in a BSE filing.

Earlier this month, the debt-ridden telecom operator announced its plans to raise Rs 14,500 crore including 4,500 crore from promoters.