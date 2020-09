Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore through a combination of issuance of equity shares and non convertible debentures (NCDs).

In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea said, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company... approved the raising of funds though: (a) issue of equity shares or securities convertible into equity shares, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or a combination thereof up to an aggregate amount of Rs. 15,000 crore by way a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode in one or more tranches; and (b) issuance of unsecured and / or secured, non-convertible debentures up to an aggregate amount of Rs. 15,000 crore, by way of public offering or private placement basis or otherwise, in one or more tranches."

The development comes following the Supreme Court verdict directing all telecom operators to pay 10 percent of total Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues this year, and rest of the payments in 10 installments starting from next fiscal year.

As per the government, Vodafone Idea has outstanding dues of Rs 58,250 crore till 2016-17, out of which the company has paid Rs 7,854 crore to the Department of Telecom.