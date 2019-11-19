#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Business

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel to hike mobile data, call charges from December

Updated : November 19, 2019 07:12 AM IST

Vodafone Idea currently provides monthly mobile services at starting price of Rs 24 without data and Rs 33 for plans with data service.
Airtel's monthly plan starts at Rs 24 onward, while schemes with data begin from Rs 35.
The telecom operators, however, did not disclose further details about the tariffs.
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel to hike mobile data, call charges from December
