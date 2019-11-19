Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel to hike mobile data, call charges from December
Updated : November 19, 2019 07:12 AM IST
Vodafone Idea currently provides monthly mobile services at starting price of Rs 24 without data and Rs 33 for plans with data service.
Airtel's monthly plan starts at Rs 24 onward, while schemes with data begin from Rs 35.
The telecom operators, however, did not disclose further details about the tariffs.
