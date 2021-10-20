Vodafone Idea loses 8.33 lakh subscribers in August, reveals telecom data

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has lost 8.33 lakh subscribers in August as against the loss of 14.30 subscribers in July, according to August telecom data released on Wednesday.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has lost 8.33 lakh subscribers in August as against the loss of 14.30 subscribers in July, according to telecom data released on Wednesday.

While Reliance Jio added 6.5 lakh subscribers as against the addition of 65.19 lakh subscribers in July, Bharti Airtel added 1.38 lakh subscribers as against the addition of 19.43 lakh in July, the data said.

An increase in entry-level prepaid tariffs in July led to the fall in subscriber additions in the month of August.

As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), telecom companies lost more than a lakh subscribers (1.13 lakh) in August against the addition of 60 lakh subscribers in July.