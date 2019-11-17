Vodafone Idea believes govt won't be in conflict with Supreme Court on telco relief, say brokerages
Updated : November 17, 2019 01:59 PM IST
Having posted India's biggest ever quarterly loss after being forced to provision for statutory dues, Vodafone Idea believes the government will not be in conflict with the Supreme Court if it does provide any relief for payments ordered by the apex court.
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) faces a liability of Rs 44,150 crore after the Supreme Court ordered that non-telecom revenues should be included in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of mobile phone service providers for calculation of statutory dues such as licence fee and spectrum usage charge.
The Centre may revisit sector M&A guidelines, particularly around spectrum holding and encourage further consolidation, which can, in a way, help the government ensure that there is no fallout on spectrum dues that the telcos owe to the government.
