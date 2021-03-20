Vodafone-Idea admits to error in calculating UP (West) users, sends correct figures to TRAI Updated : March 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST A few days ago, Vi had stated that the company showed gains for the first time since October 2019 after the addition of 17 lakh new users The teleco has now informed TRAI that a company executive had committed an error in calculating the number Published : March 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply