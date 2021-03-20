  • SENSEX
Vodafone-Idea admits to error in calculating UP (West) users, sends correct figures to TRAI

Updated : March 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST

A few days ago, Vi had stated that the company showed gains for the first time since October 2019 after the addition of 17 lakh new users
The teleco has now informed TRAI that a company executive had committed an error in calculating the number
