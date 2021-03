The Vodafone Idea on Tuesday acquired 11.8 MHz in five circles worth Rs 1993.40 crore to boost its 4G coverage and capacity. The spectrum auction began with 2,251.25 megahertz (MHz) radiowaves valued at Rs 3.92 lakh crore up for bidding. The auction entailed seven frequency bands for mobile services 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands.

"The spectrum we have acquired in the five circles will further help us to enhance our 4G coverage and capacity, enabling superior digital experience for our customers," the company said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Monday said Rs 77,147 crore were received as the winning bid during the spectrum auction till 6 pm. There were no takers for 700 MHz and 2500 MHz bands.

Successful bidders can pay the entire bid amount in one go (upfront), or exercise an option to pay a certain amount (25 percent for spectrum won in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz bands or 50 percent for spectrum won in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz bands) upfront with the remaining amount in a maximum up to 16 EMIs, after a moratorium of two years.

Spectrum will be offered for the assignment for a validity period of 20 years.