Vivo Y53s launched in India; to compete with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M51

The Vivo Y53s smartphone has been launched in India. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and partner retail stores for Rs 19,490. The launch offers include Rs 1,500 cashback via HDFC Bank debit/credit card and EMI transactions, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.

Customers can also get Rs 7,000 Jio benefits and no-cost EMI option.

The smartphone has a 64-megapixel rear camera and 5000 mAh battery. It is available in two colours -- Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow. It is likely to face competition from smartphones like Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy M51.

The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset under the hood and features 8GB RAM with 128 GB of storage. Customers who require additional memory can go for the company’s extended RAM functionality that allows 3GB of internal storage to be converted into virtual memory. The 4G-enabled smartphone comes with WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB C-type charging port. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device features 6.58-inch Full HD+ display screen (1080x2400 pixels) with a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Vivo Y53s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

The phone offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f./79 lens with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and 2-megapixel depth shooter. It comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. This triple rear camera setup provides enhanced picture capabilities and has a wide range of features like Super Night Camera, Ultra Stable Video and Eye Auto Focus, and many more.

The company claims that the smartphone lasts more than 14.3 hours of online HD movie streaming and 7.05 hours of resource-intensive gameplay.