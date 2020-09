Authored by: Trisheet Chatterjee and Sarvesh Kumar Saluja

Hair-splitting complexity has been the hallmark of Indian regulations across sectors. While there have been notable exceptions, litigations in various courts bear testimony to the fact that the Indian telecom regulations do not fall under such coveted exceptions. It is in this context that the recent recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) dated September 14, 2020 (“Recommendations”) offer a glimmer of hope to the OTT players.

To understand the relevance of the Recommendations, one would need to delve into the background in which the Recommendations were issued by TRAI. The use of OTT players has proliferated in recent times. With the advancement in technology, the OTT players, which were initially conceptualised for providing certain value-added services have entered into the domain of voice telephony, video calling etc., which has been the bastion of the telecom service providers (“TSPs”). This entry obviously raised the heckles of the TSPs who demanded a look into the regulatory framework governing OTTs.

The Recommendations have been issued pursuant to a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reference letter dated March 3, 2016 (“Reference Letter”) under which the DoT had sought recommendations of TRAI on net neutrality and other related aspects such as economic, security and privacy issues, and regulatory framework for OTT services. Further to the Reference Letter, TRAI has issued different sets of recommendations dealing with these aspects. In continuation, the Recommendations deal with the proposed regulatory regime for OTT players.

The Recommendations deal with various contentions/suggestions by stakeholders. Primarily, there is a divergence of opinion among stakeholders on issues such as functional substitutability between OTTs and TSPs, the non-level playing field between OTT providers and TSPs, impact on the infusion of investments in telecom networks and regulatory approach for OTT communication service providers, interoperability, lawful interception of OTT communication and accessibility of emergency services.

TRAI, after discussions and examining the stands taken by the stakeholders, provided in the Recommendations that (i) no regulatory intervention is required and the market forces may be allowed to respond to the situation. Developments will be monitored and intervention, as felt necessary, will be done at the appropriate time; (ii) no regulatory interventions are required in respect of issues related to privacy and security of OTT services at the moment and (iii) it is not an opportune moment to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for various aspects of services referred to as OTT services, beyond the current laws and regulations. The matter may be investigated afresh when more clarity emerges in international jurisdictions particularly the study undertaken by International Telecommunication Union (“ITU”).

On reading the Recommendations, one can infer that TRAI found merit in the contentions raised by OTT players and did not recommend a regulatory regime in the current circumstances. Another inference that can be taken from the Recommendations is that the current laws i.e. the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Information Technology Act 2000 (“IT Act”) contain a sufficient framework to deal with OTTs in the present context. Further, there are provisions under the IT Act that deal with a lawful interception, encryption, privacy and security obligations that are applicable to OTTs.

However, the obligations and probable penalties applicate to OTTs are not comparable to the obligations (including obtaining a license) and penalties (which include termination of the license agreement which leads to end of the business) applicable to TSPs. The difference in the regulatory approach seems to be stemming from the inherent difference in the nature of TSPs and OTTs where the existence of OTT players is itself dependent on the TSPs. However, there are abundant indications that these inferences may change in the future and relevant factors like the outcome of the deliberations in ITU may play a role.

Although the Recommendations reflect the thought process of the telecom regulator, we believe that the OTT players should be cautious in treating these Recommendations as anything more than an endorsement of their views by a specialised government body. There have been ample instances in the past where the recommendations of TRAI have been completely ignored by DoT. It would be interesting to see the approach that would be taken by the DoT with respect to the OTT players as the debate regarding regulating the OTTs is endless.

The Indian lawmakers/regulators have often been guilty of using a sledgehammer where the precision of a scalpel is needed. However, the approach shown by TRAI provides some hope. In view of the enormous opportunities offered by these OTT players, both in terms of technology and investments, one hopes that the DoT avoids undue regulation of the OTT players and strikes an appropriate balance, especially taking into consideration the available legal regime applicable to OTTs, deliberations in ITU, of which DoT is also a part and upcoming legislations like Data Protection Bill, which will regulate certain aspects of the OTT business.