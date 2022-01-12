View | The Vodafone Idea saga

A vexed class teacher makes the most obstreperous boy the monitor to a telling effect. He not only behaves but makes other students behave. The beleaguered Vodafone Idea (VI) seems to have done pretty much the same. The government of India (GOI) through its arm Department of Telecom (DoT) has all along been its tormentor (also of other players in the sector) by pitching the minimum bid price of spectrum at every stage of upgradation unduly high besides committing the sin of remaining silent when DoT was running amok by including non-telecom revenues and incomes into the revenue sharing pool way back in 1999.

A few months ago, Aditya Vikram Birla came up with a similar idea—please take over our stake gratis. The government didn’t take the bait then but seems to be now favorable to the idea of swimming or sinking together by joining the existing promoters thus making it a threesome—VIGOI or Vodafone Idea Government of India.

The GOI would be in a bind. It cannot rock the telecom boat too much and not view it as a milch cow. That may be good for the industry in general but would make it a regulator cum player, the worst form of conflict of interest. It is all fine to draw a distinction between GOI and TRAI the telecom regulator but the negative perception would linger on.

Foreign companies invariably enter into a shareholders’ agreement with their Indian partner. Thus, Vodafone and Idea have a compact which is a secretive document strictly to regulate their behavior in the boardroom and general meetings. Witness typical clauses (may or may not be in the VI shareholders’ agreement) like board meetings cannot proceed without Vodafone nominee’s presence, no major contract to be awarded without the thumbs up from either and both voting in the same manner on crucial resolutions. The Supreme Court has been skeptical of the sanctity of such extra legal (outside of the Indian company law) features unless they are made part of the charter of the company namely memorandum and articles. Be that as it may but the question is will the GOI join the clique or insist on disbanding it?

ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea jumps 13%; management says debt to equity conversion a positive

The government is set to own 35.8 per cent in Vodafone Idea and 9.5 per cent in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) following the two telecom operators’ offer of equity stake against interest on their dues related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR payments . In October 2021, the DOT gave Telcos the option of four-year moratorium or conversion of interest into equity. The upshot would be British telecom giant Vodafone Plc’s shareholding will come down from 44.4 percent to 28.5 percent and Aditya Birla Group’s (Idea Cellular) stake will drop to 17.8 percent from 27.7 percent at present.

It is not the first-time government has been tantalised by equity of the defaulter. State Bank of India committed the cardinal sin long ago of converting a good sliver of Kingfisher Airlines’ dues to it by way of principal and interest as equity at above the market price for which it was roundly criticized. Kingfisher has since been grounded and its flamboyant promoter Vijay Mallya has been declared a fugitive. The point is equity is not exactly and invariably an elixir.

In the US, investors find the equity of Apple Computers a safer and potentially more profitable than other investment avenues so much so that its valuation is continually on the ascendant but VI is not Apple . VI shares predictably tanked by 20 percent in BSE on January 11. The market rightly apprehends chaos in the new enlarged partnership. But VI management would be laughing up its sleeves in the comforting thought that the GOI would not rock the telecom boat while it is still riding it.

There are credible reports that the GOI would be a silent partner in VI, giving the minor partners the reins of management. But how long would the truce and passivity last? GOI would be accused of looking the other side should the management take decisions not in taxpayers' interests. Any overweening interest and involvement on the other hand would be resented by the management. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. GOI should look for a strategic investor and unload its holdings ASAP.

— S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.