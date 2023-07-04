Vi launches new hourly and daily plans day after Jio unveils much cheaper recharge packs

Vi has launched two sachet data packs – ‘Super Hour' and 'Super Day’. Vi ‘Super Hour’ offers unlimited data for 60 minutes at Rs 24 and Vi ‘Super Day’ offers 6GB for 24 hours at just Rs 49.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea launched “super data packs” for hourly and daily use on July 4, a day after Jio introduced internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones at Rs 999, packing in a cheaper monthly plan of Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data.

Vi today came up with two sachet data packs – ‘Super Hour' and 'Super Day’. Priced affordably, Vi ‘Super Hour’ offers unlimited data for 60 minutes at Rs 24 and Vi ‘Super Day’ offers 6GB for 24 hours at just Rs 49.

“These sachet packs are designed especially for the youth and young adults with heavy data requirements. With this, Vi prepaid users can also enjoy binge-watching movies, streaming videos, listening to music, playing games, surfing, chatting, working or studying without worrying about data exhaustion,” the telco said in a statement.

It added that customers can also use these packs to play Vi Games, watch the latest movies and videos on Vi Movies and TV or listen to music numbers on Vi Music on the Vi app.

It is offering a 30 percent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators, it said yesterday. "Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operators' Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data," the statement added.

Lately, the digital disempowerment and disparity for feature phone users has become worse, with other telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected, the statement said, adding even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost Rs 99 previously, now costs Rs 199.

Following the launch, brokerage firm Citi pointed out that the monthly recharge plan of Rs123 offers unlimited voice and 14 GB of data for 28 days, which is effectively 32 percent cheaper than Bharti’s entry-level 2G recharge plan of Rs155 which offers unlimited voice and 1 GB of data for 24 days.

“Voda Idea’s entry-level 2G recharge plan is still Rs99 for 28 days (barring a couple of circles where its validity has been reduced), though this plan offers limited talk time,” it said in a note on July 3.