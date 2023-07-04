Vi launches new hourly and daily plans day after Jio unveils much cheaper recharge packs

Vi has launched two sachet data packs – ‘Super Hour' and 'Super Day’. Vi ‘Super Hour’ offers unlimited data for 60 minutes at Rs 24 and Vi ‘Super Day’ offers 6GB for 24 hours at just Rs 49.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea launched “super data packs” for hourly and daily use on July 4, a day after Jio introduced internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones at Rs 999, packing in a cheaper monthly plan of Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data.

