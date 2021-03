Indian telecom operator Vodafone India (Vi) showed some signs of recovery, adding 17 lakh new subscribers in January, according to the latest data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

This was the first time Vi added subscribers in the last 15 months. Interestingly, Bharti Airtel continues to expand, adding 59 lakh new subscribers, while Reliance Jio gained 20 lakh wireless subscribers in January.

Jio remains the most subscribed wireless phone service in India with over 41 crore users, but Airtel outpaced it for the sixth straight quarter in terms of adding new subscribers.

With the latest additions, Airtel now has almost 35 crore users, followed by Vi that has over 28 crore subscribers.

The cash-strapped Vi showed gains for the first time since October 2019; before that, it had added new subscribers only in August 2018.

However, all's still not well. Despite showing a gain of 17 lakh users, the market share of Vi has diminished 24.58 percent as on January 31. Airtel's upward trajectory continued as it expanded its footprint from 29.36 percent in December to 29.62 percent in January. Reliance Jio stays in pole position with a 35.30 percent share.

Industry experts think that it's too early to say that Vi's addition of 17 lakh subscribers is a sign of the telco stepping out of choppy waters. They say only an analysis of a quarter or two could conclude if the struggling company was witnessing a sustainable addition to its subscriber base.