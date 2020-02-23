#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Business

US firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over AGR dues

Updated : February 23, 2020 03:06 PM IST

The Supreme Court late last year ordered a number of telecom companies, including Hughes and larger firms like Vodafone, to pay billions of dollars owed to the government.
Hughes' India unit provides services to defence, education and banking sectors in the country and told India's telecom minister in a letter dated February 20 that it faces bankruptcy as it can't pay the Rs 6 billion ($84 million) it owes.
The closure of the company could disrupt connectivity at more than 70,000 banking locations and many critical satellite networks in the Indian navy, army and railways, Hughes' India president Partho Banerjee said in a letter.
US firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over AGR dues

You May Also Like

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement