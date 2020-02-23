US firm Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over AGR dues
The Supreme Court late last year ordered a number of telecom companies, including Hughes and larger firms like Vodafone, to pay billions of dollars owed to the government.
Hughes' India unit provides services to defence, education and banking sectors in the country and told India's telecom minister in a letter dated February 20 that it faces bankruptcy as it can't pay the Rs 6 billion ($84 million) it owes.
The closure of the company could disrupt connectivity at more than 70,000 banking locations and many critical satellite networks in the Indian navy, army and railways, Hughes' India president Partho Banerjee said in a letter.