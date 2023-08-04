Union Cabinet approves New Telecom Bill 2023, likely to be tabled in Parliament next week

The Telecom Bill seeks to position India as a global benchmark by placing emphasis on user protection and fostering innovation. A significant focus of the Bill is combating the rising menace of fraudulent calls originating from international numbers.

The Union Cabinet has given its nod to the New Telecom Bill 2023, a legislation aimed at revamping and modernising the telecom sector of the country. According to the sources, the decision was taken during a meeting on Friday.

The Bill is to be presented in the forthcoming session of Parliament next week, sources said.

The bill also seeks to replace three existing acts, namely the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

The forthcoming Bill aims to replace outdated legislations such as the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, with a comprehensive law encompassing all forms of voice and data communication. It grants the government the authority to waive fees, interest, charges, penalties, and even provide exceptions upon becoming an Act.

The Indian government unveiled the Draft Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022, in September last year, aiming to expand the scope of telecommunication services to encompass over-the-top (OTT), internet-based, and satellite-based communication services, broadcasting, internet, and broadband services.

However, this proposal encountered opposition from social media and technology companies, apprehensive about potential regulations on OTT communication apps.

The draft bill outlined that spectrum allocation can be conducted through auctions, administrative processes, or other mechanisms as decided by the government. Additionally, it empowers the Central government to block, intercept, or monitor messages exchanged between individuals or groups under certain circumstances, such as public emergencies or threats to public safety. Moreover, the bill provides provisions for the suspension of telecom services, subject to specific grounds as mentioned in its clauses.

With the Cabinet's green signal, the New Telecom Bill 2023 aims to address the ever-evolving challenges and opportunities in the swiftly expanding telecommunications domain. It emerges as a transformative step towards fortifying the country's digital infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and delivering enhanced services to consumers.