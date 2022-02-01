Union Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman announces spectrum auction for 5G rollout in FY22-23

Required spectrum auction for 5G rollout will be conducted in FY22-23, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presented her fourth Union Budget. She said the telecommunications sector in general and 5G, in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

"A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of the production linked incentive scheme", she said.

Contracts for laying optical fibre will be awarded under the Bharat Net project through PPP in 2022 and 2023, Sitharaman said. "Completion is expected in 2025. Measures will be taken to enable better and more efficient use of the optical fibre," she added.

To enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, the finance minister said that 5% of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund will be allocated. "This will provide and promote R&D and commercialisation of technology and solutions," the finance minister said.

In the last few years, the telecom sector in India has become data-driven following reducing costs of data due to the fierce competition in the sector. This has boosted data usage further. The number of mobile towers has also risen substantially to reach levels of 6.93 lakhs towers in December 2021.

