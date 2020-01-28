UK to allow Huawei in 5G networks but not in 'core' parts
Updated : January 28, 2020 06:04 PM IST
It's a pivotal decision with implications for Britain's diplomatic relations with the United States and China.
The new high-speed mobile network is seen as being critical to Britain's economic future as the country leaves the European Union.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more