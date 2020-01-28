Countdown

UK to allow Huawei in 5G networks but not in 'core' parts

Updated : January 28, 2020 06:04 PM IST

It's a pivotal decision with implications for Britain's diplomatic relations with the United States and China.
The new high-speed mobile network is seen as being critical to Britain's economic future as the country leaves the European Union.
