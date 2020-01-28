UK to allow Huawei in 5G networks but not in 'core' parts

Britain decided Tuesday to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies to build aspects of its new high-speed mobile network - but will exclude it from “core” parts of the new network.

It's a pivotal decision with implications for Britain's diplomatic relations with the United States and China.

The infrastructure program is seen as being critical to Britain's economic future as the country leaves the European Union. But the decision is fraught, as the United States objects to the contract because of worries about cyberespionage and has threatened to cut off security.

The government said Tuesday after a meeting of its National Security Council that it is taking some steps that will allow it "to mitigate the potential risk posed by the supply chain and to combat the range of threats, whether cybercriminals or state-sponsored attacks.''

The new high-speed mobile network is seen as being critical to Britain's economic future as the country leaves the European Union. But the decision is fraught, as the United States objects to the contract because of Huawei's ties to the Chinese government and has threatened to cut off intelligence cooperation if the deal goes forward.

Last year, Narendra Modi government had cleared the decks for Huawei Technologies to participate in the upcoming trials of the next-generation 5G networks.

The Indian government's decision came as a major boost to the Shenzhen-based company amid a heavy clampdown against it by the US.

Huawei's participation in the 5G trials in India, which is the next biggest telecom market after China, is one of the key topics in the India-China officials talks at various levels. The 5G trials are widely-expected to begin in the last quarter of the current financial year.

In September last year, Huawei had said it was hopeful that the Indian government will treat all foreign investments "fairly" and had urged the world's largest democracy to make an "independent decision" on permitting 5G trials in the country.

At that time, the Chinese firm had also sought to assure the Indian government that the company is fully compliant with regulations in India, and of addressing concerns around cybersecurity.