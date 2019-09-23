#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Updated : September 23, 2019 08:37 AM IST

Despite tall claims made by the government, the 5G technology that is gaining momentum fast globally may take at least another 5-6 years to reach the masses in India — for the simple reason that even 5G spectrum allocation is yet to take place for full-fledged trials.
According to IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, spectrum auctions will be held in this calendar year and the trials for 5G services with radiowaves allotted by the ministry will commence in the next 100 day.
The entire 5G ecosystem, which involves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), infrastructure, spectrum and edge devices, is currently missing and in such a scenario, various 5G-enabled devices that are now set to see the light of day are redundant for the Indian consumers.
True 5G experience is 5-6 years away for Indian masses
