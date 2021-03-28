TRAI writes to key ministries, associations, NIC, others on new norms for bulk SMS Updated : March 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST TRAI's new regulatory requirement for commercial messages, based on blockchain technology, aims to curb unsolicited and fraudulent messages. The norms require bonafide entities sending commercial text messages to register message headers and templates with telecom operators. TRAI warned that defaulting entities should comply with the stipulated requirements by March 31, 2021 "to avoid any disruption in the communication with customers" from April 1, 2021. Published : March 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply