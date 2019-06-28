Business
Trai unlikely to reduce fine against Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, says report
Updated : June 28, 2019 10:32 AM IST
Trai officials told that there were no provisions to lower the imposed penalty due to inaction by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
he development comes after the DoT had approved Trai’s recommendation of levying Rs 3,050-crore penalties on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for denying Reliance Jio Infocomm adequate points of interconnection (PoIs).
