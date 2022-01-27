TRAI tells telcos to provide prepaid mobile recharge plans with 30-day validity

Cellular service operators must provide prepaid mobile recharge plans with a validity of 30 days, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Thursday. The move is expected to reduce the number of recharges done by a customer during a year and thus, save money.

As things stand, telecom operators provide prepaid recharge plans with a validity of 28 days, which leads to 13 "monthly" recharges in a year for customers. "Every telecom service provider shall offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher having a validity of thirty days," TRAI said in a notification.

Further, telecom companies have been mandated to comply with the order within 60 days from the day of notification of the rules.

In a recent report , TRAI said the country's telecommunications subscriber base grew marginally to 1.19 billion by the end of November, 2021, with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel expanding their user base.

As per the report, Reliance Jio led the growth in the mobile segment with a net addition of 20,19,362 customers, taking its total subscriber base to over 428 million. Bharti Airtel added 13,18,251 new mobile subscribers. Vodafone Idea (VIL) continued to lose subscribers. The company lost 18,97,050 customers in November and its total subscriber base fell to 267.12 million. State-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL too failed to gain customers in November. BSNL lost 2,40,062 mobile customers while MTNL lost 4,318 connections.