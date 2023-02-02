English
hometelecom News

Multiplying spam calls, call drops prompt TRAI to summon telecom majors

Multiplying spam calls, call drops prompt TRAI to summon telecom majors

Multiplying spam calls, call drops prompt TRAI to summon telecom majors
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 2, 2023 8:13:07 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

During the meeting, scheduled for February 17, the telcos will be expected to present their action plan for improvement in the areas of quality of service (QoS) and reducing the number of spam calls and call drops, even as 5G services roll out across Indian cities.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has summoned major telecom companies for a meeting on February 17 to review the current state of quality of service (QoS) and measures to improve the consumer experience. With the rollout of 5G technology, the TRAI felt the need for a closer assessment of QoS, which has become increasingly important, the sector regulator said in a media release.

In a statement on Thursday, February 2, the regulator said QoS improvement "is an ongoing exercise, it requires close assessment and monitoring especially with the fast-paced network expansion and introduction of latest technology like 5G."


The meeting will discuss potential “measures and action plan to improve the QoS, review the current QoS standards, QoS for 5G services, and unsolicited commercial communications," it added.

Also read: Budget 2023 | Centre to set up 100 labs to effectively develop 5G services

This move by TRAI comes in response to the growing concerns from consumers about call drops and spam calls. With the increasing dependence on mobile phones for communication, the need for a seamless and uninterrupted experience has become crucial.

During the meeting, the telcos will be expected to present their action plan for improvement in the areas of QoS and reducing the number of spam calls.

The telecom regulator conducts audits and objective evaluations to make sure the standards satisfy the QoS benchmark and monitors the performance of telecom services offered by the operators through performance monitoring reports (PMRs), which are collected on a quarterly basis. The PMRs are published on the TRAI website.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) met with telecom operators and internet service providers (ISPs) in December to discuss the issue of rising call drops and declining service quality. The TRAI action is in response to that meeting.

As of November 2022, India had more than 114 crore mobile subscribers, making it the second-largest smartphone market in the world. The main players are Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

The meetings take place just a few months after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel launched commercial 5G services in India in phases in October. Together, the two have reached around 300 cities thus far. Jio plans to wrap up its deployment by December of this year, while Airtel plans to do so by March 2024.

Also read: Jio launches 5G services in 34 cities, taking total count to 225 in India

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 7:35 PM IST
Department of Telecommunications (DoT)Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

