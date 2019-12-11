Trai says it received over 26,400 complaints against telcos; plans to set up telecom Ombudsman

Regulator Trai received over 26,400 complaints against telecom companies during January-November this year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. The number of similar complaints received by the government stood at 44,890 during the 11-month period, Minister of State for Communications and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"Trai Act, 1997 does not envisage handling of individual consumer complaints by Trai. However, complaints received in Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) are forwarded to a concerned service provider for appropriate action," Dhotre said. He further said the government is considering setting up a telecom Ombudsman for addressing consumer grievances.

To another question, he said over 1.6 lakh mobile towers were added across the country by telecom operators during December 2015-November 2019.

"The government has taken several policy initiatives to facilitate infrastructure growth which includes permitting trading/sharing/ liberalisation of the spectrum, permitting passive and active infrastructure sharing, notification of Right of Way Rules 2016, making available government land/buildings for installations of towers etc," he said.

As a result, around 15.57 lakh additional base transceiver stations (BTSs) for 2G/3G/4G-LTE services were added during April 2014 (6.49 lakh) to November 2019 (22.06 lakh). Also, 1.67 lakh mobile towers were added during December 2015 (4.15 lakh) to November 2019 (5.82 lakh) period, he added.