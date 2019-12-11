Business
Trai says it received over 26,400 complaints against telcos; plans to set up telecom Ombudsman
Updated : December 11, 2019 05:38 PM IST
To another question, he said over 1.6 lakh mobile towers were added across the country by telecom operators during December 2015-November 2019.
Around 15.57 lakh additional base transceiver stations (BTSs) for 2G/3G/4G-LTE services were added during April 2014 (6.49 lakh) to November 2019 (22.06 lakh).
Dhotre said the standards for International Mobile Telecommunications 2020, also known as 5G technologies in the industry, are being finalised.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more