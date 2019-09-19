#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Trai reviewing deadline for zero mobile termination charge rule

Updated : September 19, 2019 08:25 AM IST

The last date for comments on the paper is October 18 and for counter comment it is November 1, 2019.
A telecom operator pays for connecting calls of its subscribers to the company on whose network a call is made.
