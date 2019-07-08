In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Telecom
Telecom

Trai refuses to budge on 5G spectrum pricing despite DoT nudge

Updated : July 08, 2019 08:59 PM IST

In what comes as setback for telecommunication firms, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has refused to revise and has reiterated the reserve price recommendations for spectrum auction.
The Digital Communications Commission, the apex decision-making body at the telecom department, will now consider the reiterated recommendation from Trai at its next meeting on July 16.
Trai refuses to budge on 5G spectrum pricing despite DoT nudge
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q1 report tomorrow: Here's what to expect

TCS Q1 report tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Top 10 ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year returns

Top 10 ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year returns

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV