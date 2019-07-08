Trai refuses to budge on 5G spectrum pricing despite DoT nudge

In what comes as setback for telecommunication firms, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has refused to revise and has reiterated the reserve price recommendations for spectrum auction. Trai's decision comes after the Department of Telecommunications, on July 1, remanded the issue of spectrum pricing back to Trai for reconsideration.

In August 2018, Trai had recommended the auction of 8644 Mhz of spectrum, at an estimated reserve price of Rs. 4.9 lakh crore. Telecom players had argued that these prices were unaffordable. The industry had argued that as per Trai’s recommendations, 3300-3600 Mhz band, in blocks of 20 Mhz each, will cost Rs 492 crore per MHz. Telcos reasoned that the same band was sold in South Korea, in June 2018, for Rs 131 crores per Mhz.

The spectrum pricing recommendations by Trai also came at a time when the industry was complaining of financial stress in the sector, with some players even seeking a postponement of the auctions to 2020.

On account of the concerns raised, the DoT had urged Trai in its July 1 letter, that the pricing of spectrum should facilitate inclusive and affordable 5G services. The DoT had also stated that the aim should be to sell all the spectrum put up for auction, rather than having a situation where large bands of spectrum remain unsold.

DoT had also warned in its letter that demand is likely to be subdued due to consolidation in the sector, leaving only three service providers.

Trai, in its response, refusing to budge on pricing, argued that the goals of Digital India were kept in mind while issuing recommendations. Trai stated that it is on account of greater proliferation that it has recommended that entire spectrum be put up for auction.

Trai countered DoT’s fears of limited participation owing to only three telecom players in the market. Trai reasoned that auction is an open process and there is always the possibility of additional players participating in the auctions.

The regulatory body also stated in its response that there can be no guarantee of sale of the entire spectrum since the auction would be subject to factors such as a company’s vision, needs, pricing, competition, FDI policy, device ecosystem and the government's marketing efforts.