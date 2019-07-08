Trai refuses to budge on 5G spectrum pricing despite DoT nudge
Updated : July 08, 2019 08:59 PM IST
In what comes as setback for telecommunication firms, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has refused to revise and has reiterated the reserve price recommendations for spectrum auction.
The Digital Communications Commission, the apex decision-making body at the telecom department, will now consider the reiterated recommendation from Trai at its next meeting on July 16.
