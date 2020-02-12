Telecom Trai rebukes Airtel on 5G spectrum pricing, says decision taken based on industry feedback Updated : February 12, 2020 03:54 PM IST Earlier this month, Airtel made it clear that it will not buy 5G spectrum in the upcoming auction if its base price is fixed at Rs 492 crore per megahertz as recommended by the telecom regulator. Minister of State for telecom and IT Sanjay Dhotre had informed Rajya Sabha last week that a Draft Cabinet Note has been prepared for the auction of the spectrum. This new 5G chunk is separate from the Rs 5.22 lakh crore spectrum sale plan approved by the Digital Communications Commission on December 20.