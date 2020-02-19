Telecom
Trai proposes to withdraw 50 paise charge on SMS beyond daily limit of 100
Updated : February 19, 2020 08:02 AM IST
In its tariff order in November 2012, Trai had notified a minimum rate of 50 paise to curb the menace of pesky messages.
With the introduction of TCCCPR (Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations) 2018, it is felt that regulation of tariffs for SMS may not be required, Trai said.
The regulator has fixed March 3 as the deadline for stakeholder comments on the draft and March 17 for counter comments.