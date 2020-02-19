#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Trai proposes to withdraw 50 paise charge on SMS beyond daily limit of 100

Updated : February 19, 2020 08:02 AM IST

In its tariff order in November 2012, Trai had notified a minimum rate of 50 paise to curb the menace of pesky messages.
With the introduction of TCCCPR (Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations) 2018, it is felt that regulation of tariffs for SMS may not be required, Trai said.
The regulator has fixed March 3 as the deadline for stakeholder comments on the draft and March 17 for counter comments.
