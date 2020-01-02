#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
TRAI new tariff policy: Cable TV users to get more channels at cheaper price

Updated : January 02, 2020 12:08 PM IST

TRAI capped the amount consumers will have to pay monthly for all free-to-air channels at Rs 160.
The maximum network capacity fee charge has also been reduced to Rs 130 (excluding taxes) for 200 channels.
Only those channels which have an maximum retail price of Rs 12 or less will be permitted to be part of the bouquet offered by broadcasters.
