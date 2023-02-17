The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has convened a meeting with telcos after a survey said the call quality and network coverage still remain a major issue for most subscribers with 69 percent of respondents saying they face call connection and drop issues every day.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is meeting telcos on February 17 to discuss the issue of call drops and other quality service concerns. Sources have told CNBC Awaaz, the telecom regulator will insist telcos on tightening the norms of quality of services and that it is also preparing to act strictly regarding the call drops issue. TRAI will also discuss the quality of 5G services in the meeting.

A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles said the call quality and network coverage still remain a major issue for most subscribers as 69 percent of respondents said they face call connection and drop issues every day. As many as 32 percent of mobile service subscribers said they do not have coverage for the majority of their day despite paying for 4G/5G services.

Only 26 percent of the survey respondents reported having good voice coverage across all three telco majors — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea.

"36 per cent or more than one-third of respondents stating 'up to 25 per cent of the calls'; 13 per cent indicated the percentage was as much as 25-50 per cent; while 10 per cent indicated a much higher percentage of 50-75 per cent and 10 per cent revealed that they face connectivity or call drop issues with 75 per cent or almost all calls," the report said.

The survey received over 42,000 responses from citizens located in 338 districts of India. However, the number of responses varied from question to question, LocalCircles said. A total of 10,927 people responded to questions on the frequency of call connection or call drop on any given day.

LocalCircles shared with TRAI leadership the findings of its January survey on 5G services including that only 16 percent of mobile subscribers surveyed, who had switched to 5G, have indicated an improvement in call connection and drop issues.

TRAI outlined to LocalCircles how 5G infrastructure will take time and will be 15-20X by the end of 2023.

In January 2023, the Department of Telecom also called a meeting with the telecom companies and instructed them to improve the quality of services.