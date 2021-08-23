Trai June 2021 data: Vodafone Idea loses 43 lakh subscribers; Reliance Jio adds 54 lakh users, Airtel adds 38 lakh

Vodafone Idea lost nearly 43 lakh subscribers in June 2021, while Reliance Jio gained more than 54 lakh users during the month. According to the latest telecom subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vodafone Idea lost 42,89,159 users in June as compared to a loss of over 40 lakh subscribers in May.

Reliance Jio added 54,66,556 users in June as against the addition of 35.54 lakh users in May. Bharti Airtel added 38,12,530 subscribers versus a loss of 46.13 lakh users in the previous month.

At noon, Vodafone Idea shares traded 4.52 percent higher at Rs 6.25 apiece on BSE, while Bharti Airtel was up 0.80 percent at Rs 617.85. The S&P BSE Telecom index was up 0.17 percent at the time while the headline Sensex index was up 0.35 percent.

