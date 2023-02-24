TRAI issues directions to telecos to submit quality of service reports for states, UTs

To address this issue, the regulatory body in its statement said, "The authority has observed that submission of state and union territory wise report for QoS parameters is essential for the optimum analysis of QoS being provided by TSPs. This will also help respective state and UT governments in facilitating service providers in improving QoS in the state /UTs as and when required."

Tightening regulatory oversight on quality of services, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday directed all telecom service providers (TSPs) to submit Quality of Service (QoS) data for each state and union territory. Currently, telcos submit QoS data as per License Service Area (LSA) and in some cases, LSAs overlap multiple states.

Accordingly, the TSPs have been directed to submit state and union territory-wise reports, in respect of QoS parameters specified in regulation 3 for Basic (wireline) Services and 'Network Service Quality Parameters' of regulation 5 for Cellular Mobile Telephone Services, on a quarterly basis starting from the quarter ending 31.03.2023” the statement added.

Telcos are directed to furnish state-wise quality data on a quarterly basis beginning with the January-March quarter of 2023 and they are also required to continue submitting data as per LSAs.

TRAI had recently directed service providers to take corrective measures to improve call quality on an urgent basis and introduce the internal quality of service (QoS) monitoring for 5G on a full-scale, all-day basis. The directives were issued after the regulator met with representatives from Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio.